Nine Days In, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy Almost Halfway to $1M Go...

As the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, enters the home stretch, it's now nearly halfway to its fundraising goal but has only one day left. The event raises funds for the state's nine food banks and is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division. The Frenzy, which started April 17 and ends Friday, brought in $65,328 in the past 24 hours.

April 27, 2023, 6:36 PM

