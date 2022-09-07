Who Got The Work

Thatcher A. Rahmeier of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Internet of Things technology company Digi International Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The suit was filed July 20 in Delaware District Court by Berger Harris and Padmanabhan & Dawson on behalf of NimbeLink Corp., which accuses Digi of violating its patent on embedded cellular-based modems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-00952, NimbeLink Corp. v. Digi International Inc.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 10:02 AM