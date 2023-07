New Suit - ERISA

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court against Wall-Tech. The suit was brought on behalf of the Carpenters and Joiners Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs claiming unpaid contributions to certain fringe benefit plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02263, Nilsen et al v. Wall-Tech, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 31, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

John Nesse

Patrick Nilsen

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

defendants

Wall-Tech, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations