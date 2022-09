New Suit - Employment

Olmstead Construction was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent fringe benefit contributions, was filed by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of the trustees of the Twin City Carpenters Pension Master Trust Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02356, Nilsen et al. v. Olmstead Construction Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 26, 2022, 7:53 PM