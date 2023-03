New Suit - ERISA

Hennepin Drywall and Rosalina Mendoza-Jimenez were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was brought by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of the Carpenters and Joiners Welfare Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00564, Nilsen et al. v. Hennepin Drywall I LLC et al.

Minnesota

March 09, 2023, 4:10 PM