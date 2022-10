News From Law.com

Web3 startup Nillion has scooped up a former in-house legal leader for Coinbase to serve as the tech company's general counsel. Lindsay Danas Cohen joins Nillion after about a year in Coinbase's legal department, where she was an associate GC focused on legal issues related to building decentralized Web3 finance products for retail investors on the crypto exchange platform.

Technology

October 11, 2022, 1:57 PM