Who Got The Work

Marriott International and other defendants have turned to attorneys Martin W. Jaszczuk and Margaret M. Schuchardt of Jaszczuk PC to fend off a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on behalf of Aleksandra Kirovska and Zoran Nikolovski, who contend that their minor child drowned in a hot tub due to negligence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:22-cv-06741, Nikolovski et al v. Costco Travel, a division of Costco Wholesale Membership, Inc. et al.