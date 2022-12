New Suit

Marriott International, Costco Travel and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Aleksandra Kirovska and Zoran Nikolovski, who contend that their minor child drowned in a hot tub due to negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06741, Nikolovski et al v. Costco Travel, a division of Costco Wholesale Membership, Inc. et al.