New Suit

Boies Schiller Flexner filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court accusing Peter Foley, former coach of the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team, of sexual harassment, molestation and abuse. The suit was filed on behalf of snowboarder Lindsey Nikola, who contends that Foley used his power and influence in the small snowboarding community to harass athletes and coerce them to perform lewd and sexual acts. Foley was relieved from his position March 2022 once similar allegations had come to light, prompting a formal investigation. The suit also names U.S. Ski & Snowboard and former Olympic skier Gale 'Tiger' Shaw III. A similar suit was filed earlier today also by Boies Schiller Flexner. The case is 2:23-cv-00811, Nikola v. Foley et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 8:29 PM