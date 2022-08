News From Law.com

Law.com Radar has detected a surge in trademark suits around the country, headlined by Mattel's attempt to block a "Barbie-Que" brand of potato chips featuring rapper Nikki Minaj, and by Deckers' suit against three makers of strapped, fuzzy slippers and sandals. Mattel and Minaj teamed up 10 years ago on a one-of-a-kind Nikki Minaj Barbie Doll that was donated to charity. Minaj also sang "Barbie Dreams" on her 2018 album 'Queen."

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2022, 6:51 PM