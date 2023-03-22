New Suit - Contract

Nike sued US World Inc., doing business as NY Sneaker, and its chief executive officer Jong S. Choi on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Ryan & Conlon and AM Saccullo Legal, seeks an allegedly outstanding balance of $262,813 for athletic apparel and footwear supplied to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02224, Nike USA Inc. v. US World Inc. d/b/a NY Sneaker et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Nike USA Inc.

Ryan & Conlon, LLP

defendants

Jong S. Choi aka John Jongsoo Choi

US World Inc. d/b/a NY Sneaker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract