New Suit - Contract

Athletic footwear company Nike sued Cardinal Promotions Inc. Monday in Indiana Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by A.M. Saccullo Legal, accuses Cardinal of unilaterally terminating its 18-year account agreement with Nike and seeks over $1.4 million in unpaid invoices. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00209, Nike USA, Inc. v. Cardinal Promotions, Inc.