Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partner Douglas J. Kline has entered an appearance for New Balance Athletics Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts nine patents, was filed Nov. 6 in Massachusetts District Court by Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer on behalf of Nike. The suit accuses New Balance of using Nike's Flyknit technology, a method of designing and manufacturing shoe uppers, without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, is 1:23-cv-12666, Nike, Inc. v. New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 28, 2023, 8:16 AM

