New Suit - Patent

Nike sued Lululemon Monday in New York Southern District Court over its Flyknit technology for footwear products. The lawsuit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, accuses the defendant of selling shoes that infringe three Nike patents related to a method to knit a textile to an article of footwear. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00771, Nike, Inc. v. Lululemon USA Inc.