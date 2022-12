New Suit - Trademark

Nike filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Gnarcotic LLC on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, accuses the defendant of selling knock-off shoes which imitate Nike's designs with subtle changes, such as a butterfly in place of the iconic Nike swoosh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08765, Nike Inc. v. Gnarcotic LLC.