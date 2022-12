New Suit - Trademark

Nike sued By Kiy LLC, Reloaded Merch LLC and other defendants Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over trademark and trade dress infringement claims. The court action, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, accuses the defendants of promoting and selling knock-off versions of Nike's 'Air Jordan 1' and 'Dunk' shoes in different colorways without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10176, Nike, Inc. v. By Kiy LLC et al.