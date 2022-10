New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit against Charles H. Greenthal Management Corp. Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed on behalf of Olivia Nikaj, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations related to her acute myeloid leukemia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08959, Nikaj v. Charles H. Greenthal Management Corp.

New York

October 20, 2022, 6:13 PM