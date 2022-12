New Suit - Copyright

FiscalNote Holdings dba CQ Roll Call was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by SRipLaw on behalf of photographer David Nightingale, accuses the defendant of posting a copyrighted photo to its Rollcall.com website without a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03839, Nightingale v. Fiscalnote, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 30, 2022, 10:52 AM