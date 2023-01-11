Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Collins & Lacy on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, USAA Casualty Insurance and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for fire damage claims arising from a failure in a solar panel system designed and manufactured by Generac, was filed by the Moore Bradley Myers Law Firm on behalf of Kristen Nightingale and Stephen Nightingale. The case is 3:23-cv-00101, Nightingale et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance, Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 11, 2023, 6:52 AM