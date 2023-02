Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Glassman, Wyatt, Tuttle & Cox on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Whole Foods Market and Novolex Bagcraft Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Kent K. Stanley and the Nesheiwat Law Group on behalf of Scott Nighan, contends that the handles on a paper bag at a Whole Foods self-checkout ripped. The case is 3:23-cv-00177, Nighan v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc. et al.