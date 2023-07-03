Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Uber, Roger Clifford, Adrien Javon Grant and Brittany S. Clifford to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Lidji Firm on behalf of Jorge H. Nieves and the Estate of Jesaias Nieves, asserts that the defendant Grant used an Uber ride to get to defendants Reed's house, proceeded to murder Jesaias Nieves, who was romantically linked to Brittany Reed and used the same Uber to flee the scene. The case is 3:23-cv-01468, Nieves v. Uber Technologies Inc.

Technology

July 03, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jorge H. Nieves

Plaintiffs

The Lidji Firm

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Adrien Javon Grant

Brittany Clifford

Roger Clifford

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Gary Reed & Mcgraw LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims