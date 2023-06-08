Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Reddit to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson on behalf of a senior sales client partner who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about her poor performance review, despite being on track to meet her sales quota. The case is 1:23-cv-04817, Nieves v. Reddit, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 08, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Bianca Nieves

defendants

Reddit, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation