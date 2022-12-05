Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell; Latham & Watkins; Lewis Rice; and Stinson LLP have entered appearances for Chess.com, its executive Daniel Rensch and world chess champion Sven Magnus Oen Carlsen in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 20 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Oved & Oved LLP and the Gartner Law Firm on behalf of chess prodigy Hans Moke Niemann. The lawsuit accuses Carlsen of claiming that Niemann cheated during an in-person game at the Sinquefield Cup and demanding that Niemann be disqualified from the tournament. The complaint, seeking $100 million in damages, further alleges that Carlsen posted these allegations on social media. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, is 4:22-cv-01110, Niemann v. Carlsen et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 05, 2022, 10:46 AM