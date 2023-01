New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court alleging sale of a defective plastic folding step stool. The lawsuit was brought by Ramos Law LLC and McLaughlin Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims a Walmart Mainstays brand step stool shattered as he was using it according to manufacturer's instructions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Nielsen v. Walmart, Inc. et al.