Who Got The Work

Christopher L. Goodman of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons and David R. Hudson of Reminger have entered appearances for Texas law firm Watts Guerra LLP and its managing members Francisco Guerra and Mikal C. Watts in a pending civil RICO class action. The case, which pertains to GMO corn lawsuits against Syngenta AG, was filed Nov. 28 in Ohio Northern District Court by the Douglas J. Nill PLLC d/b/a Farm Law on behalf of corn growers across the U.S. The suit accuses the defendants and its joint venture partners and conspirators of deceptively soliciting and inducing farmers into signing 40 percent contingent fee retainer contracts to pursue individual lawsuits against Syngenta. According to the suit, farmers allege that they were excluded, without their informed consent, from participating in federal court multidistrict litigation actions against Syngenta, where attorneys' fees are determined by the presiding courts as fiduciaries for the members of the class. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:23-cv-02289, Niekamp et al. v. Watts Guerra LLP et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 15, 2024, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher J. Niekamp

Randall D. Hebrink

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Douglas J. Nill

Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & Mastrantonio

defendants

Bassford Remele PA

Francisco Guerra

Gray Reed & McGraw PC

Gray, Ritter & Graham PC

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Hare Wynn Newell & Newton LLP

Lockridge Grindal Nauen Pllp

Mikal C. Watts

Paul McInnes LLP

Reed & McGraw PC

Schwebel Goetz & Sieben PA

Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP

Watts Guerra LLP

defendant counsels

Reminger

Spengler Nathanson

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims