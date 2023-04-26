Chicago-based power company Exelon was hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary Commonwealth Edison's admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. According to the complaint, former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees procured Madigan's support for legislation through various favors, such as committing to 850 hours of billings from the law firm Reyes Kurson. Pramaggiore is currently on trial with three other employees as part of the 'ComEd Four Trial,' while Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The suit was brought by Scott + Scott and the Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder on behalf of Donna M. Nicosia. The case is 1:23-cv-02605, Nicosia v. Young et al.
Energy
April 26, 2023, 1:04 PM