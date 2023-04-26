New Suit - Securities

Chicago-based power company Exelon was hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary Commonwealth Edison's admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. According to the complaint, former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees procured Madigan's support for legislation through various favors, such as committing to 850 hours of billings from the law firm Reyes Kurson. Pramaggiore is currently on trial with three other employees as part of the 'ComEd Four Trial,' while Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The suit was brought by Scott + Scott and the Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder on behalf of Donna M. Nicosia. The case is 1:23-cv-02605, Nicosia v. Young et al.

Energy

April 26, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna M. Nicosia

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

defendants

Exelon Corporation

Ann C. Berzin

Anne Pramaggiore

Anthony K. Anderson

Christopher M. Crane

Edward Moody

Fidel Marquez

Frank M. Clark

Jay Doherty

John F. Young

John Hooker

John W. Rogers, Jr.

Joseph Dominguez

Juan Ochoa

Laurie Brlas

Linda Jojo

Mayo A. Shattuck III

Michael F. McClain

Michael J. Madigan

Nicholas Debenedictis

Paul L. Joskow

Reyes Kurson Ltd.

Richard W. Mies

Robert J. Lawless

Stephen D. Steinour

Thomas O'Neill

Victor Reyes

Yves C. De Balmann

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims