Who Got The Work

Gina Durham of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for 80.LV LLC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, over the unauthorized display of a photographic image on the defendant's website, was filed Nov. 1 in California Central District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Nico Trinkhaus. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Steve Kim, is 2:22-cv-07934, Nico Trinkhaus v. 80.Lv LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 11:27 AM