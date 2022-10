Who Got The Work

Eric VandeLinde of Greenspoon Marder has entered an appearance for marketing and advertising company Advanced Marketing and Processing Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The complaint was filed pro se Aug. 31 in Maryland District Court by Beaufort Nickson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Sullivan, is 8:22-cv-02203, Nickson v. Advanced Marketing and Processing Inc.

Business Services

October 26, 2022, 7:37 AM