Who Got The Work

William S. Rutchow and El Shon D. Richmond of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to Hood Container Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 19 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Hall & Lampros and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a worker who claims he was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-01037, Nicklin v. Hood Container Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 04, 2023, 12:33 PM