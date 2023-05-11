Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole, Scott & Kissane and Constantine Cannon LLP on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against golfing company Nicklaus Companies, Howard P. Milstein and Andrew W. O'Brien, the executive chairman and executive vice president, respectively. The suit, filed by Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on behalf of pro golfer Jack Nicklaus, accuses the defendants of making numerous false statements about Nicklaus' association with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, including that he wanted to accept a leadership with LIV, and the defendants had to intervene to 'save [him] from himself.' The case, brought in Florida Southern District Court, continues a litigious year for the parties. In May 2022, the company sued Nicklaus in New York state court for breach of contract and judiciary duty for diverting opportunities from the company for his own benefit. The case is 9:23-cv-80764, Nicklaus v. Milstein et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 11, 2023, 11:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Jack W Nicklaus

defendants

Andrew W O'Brien

Howard P Milstein

Nicklaus Companies, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 890/