New Suit - Product Liability

Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Burch George & Germany on behalf of Jon Nickerson and Myra Nickerson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01050, Nickerson et al v. Howmedica Osteonics Corp.

Health Care

December 13, 2022, 3:37 PM