New Suit - Trademark

Nickels and Dimes Inc., operator of the video arcade chain 'Tilt,' sued Noah's Arcade d/b/a 'Full Tilt,' Ben Konowitz and Ryan Hart for trademark infringement on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00699, Nickel and Dimes Inc. v. Noah's Arcade LLC et al.

Gaming & Esports

July 25, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Nickel and Dimes Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Ben Konowitz

Noah's Arcade, LLC d/b/a Full Tilt

Ryan Hart

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims