Removed To Federal Court

Greenberg Traurig removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, which arises over an allegedly defective SynchroMed II programmable medication pump, was filed pro se by Mary Beth Nick. The case is 1:23-cv-00727, Nick v. Medtronic, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 06, 2023, 5:11 PM