Who Got The Work

Cipriani & Werner partners Jill H. Fertel and Ernest F. Koschineg and Clark Hill members Roger G. Perkins and Carolyn Taylor have entered appearances for Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by the Kazerouni Law Group, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 4:23-cv-03567, Nicholson v. Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance

September 01, 2023, 8:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Nicholson

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cipriani & Werner

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims