Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Lawson & Weitzen on behalf of Francine A. Nicholson. The case is 1:22-cv-11322, Nicholson v. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Transportation & Logistics

August 17, 2022, 3:13 PM