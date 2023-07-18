New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against GE Aviation Systems LLC, a subsidiary of General Electric, on Sunday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of an environmental health and safety manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for his lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and sjogren's syndrome and claims that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on race and disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61356, Nicholson v. GE Aviation Systems LLC.

