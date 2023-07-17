New Suit - Employment

GE Aviation Systems LLC was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Sunday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by O'Connell Law on behalf of a former environmental health and safety manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for his rheumatoid arthritis. The suit also purses disparate treatment based on race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22646, Nicholson v. GE Aviation Systems LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Deshawn Nicholson , FL

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

GE Aviation Systems LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA