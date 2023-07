Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Friday removed a consumer class action against Fisker, an electric car company, to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Mcafee & Taft. The case is 6:23-cv-00215, Nicholson et al v. Fisker, Inc.

Automotive

June 30, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jon Nicholson

Plaintiffs

Mcafee & Taft, Pc (tulsa)

defendants

Fisker, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 890/