New Suit - Consumer

Google was slapped with a consumer class action on Saturday in Colorado District Court in connection with its Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a mobile phones that utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the phones are advertised as being 'capable of accessing 5G broadband networks,' yet a March software update allowed for the loss of 5G support for the phones. According to the suit, experts allege that the loss in 5G access was removed due to compatibility issues with Voice over New Radio technology (VoNR). Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01022, Nichols v. Google LLC.

Technology

April 24, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Steve Nichols

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Google LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct