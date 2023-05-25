Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sullivan Papain Block McGrath Coffinas & Cannavo on behalf of Lucy C. Nicholasi, who contends that she was burned while using a 'Express Crock Multi-Cooker' pressure cooker manufactured and delivered by Newell Brands. The case is 1:23-cv-03882, Nicholasi v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 7:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Lucy C. Nicholasi

defendants

Newell Brands Inc.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims