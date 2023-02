Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Mehigan Law Group on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Maryland District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Drechsler, Larkin & Walters on behalf of Rubin Nicholas. The case is 8:23-cv-00426, Nicholas v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 1:10 PM