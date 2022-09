Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a consumer class action against Amazon to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by McGuire Law, alleges that Amazon's 'Subscribe & Save' program is designed to confuse and mislead consumers into registering for automatic subscriptions for goods instead of making one-time purchases. The case is 1:22-cv-05225, Nicholas v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 26, 2022, 5:09 PM