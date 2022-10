New Suit - Freight Loss

Fox Rothschild filed a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Nicholas Meat LLC. The suit brings claims against Inzl Corp. a transportation and logistics provider, in connection with a tractor-trailer collision that allegedly resulted in the loss of meat products valued at $123,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01572, Nicholas Meat, LLC v. Inzl Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

October 08, 2022, 8:45 AM