Nicholas McQuaid, Senior DOJ Criminal Division Official, to ...

Nicholas McQuaid, a senior official in the U.S. Justice Department's criminal division and a former Latham & Watkins partner, is planning to leave his post, a department spokesman confirmed. McQuaid has served as the principal deputy to the criminal division head, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, and led the division prior to Polite's confirmation in July 2021. The role has put McQuaid at the forefront of the department's white-collar enforcement efforts, including oversight of cryptocurrency enforcement and pandemic fraud initiatives.

September 13, 2022, 1:32 PM