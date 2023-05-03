Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Red Robin International Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was brought by James Hawkins APLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-03338, Nicholas J. McInerny, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated v. Red Robin International, Inc. Which Will Do Business In California AS Red Robin Burger Spirits Emporiums, a Nevada Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas J. Mcinerny, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated

defendants

Red Robin International, Inc. Which Will Do Business In California AS Red Robin Burger Spirits Emporiums, a Nevada Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches