Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against XL Insurance to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Raines Feldman on behalf of Nice North America f/k/a Nortek Security and Control, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying employment retaliation lawsuit. The case is 3:23-cv-00825, Nice North America LLC v. XL Catlin Insurance Co. UK Ltd. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Nice North America LLC

Plaintiffs

Howard K. Alperin

Raines Feldman LLP

defendants

XL Insurance Company SE

Does 1-20, Inclusive

XL Catlin Insurance Company UK Limited

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute