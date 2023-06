Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein, Becker, & Green on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against McKinsey & Co., a business management consulting company, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Davis & Davis on behalf of a former employee alleging wrongful termination for making a report accusing the company of defrauding customers and investors. The case is 1:23-cv-11397, Niazi v. McKinsey & Company Inc.

June 22, 2023, 1:06 PM

Kamran Niazi

Davis & Davis, P.C.

McKinsey & Company, Inc. United States

Epstein Becker & Green

