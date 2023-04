Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed an ADA lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Tracy Law on behalf of Negar Niazi, a quadriplegic customer who was allegedly denied help from bank employees on tasks such as signing a credit card application. The case is 8:23-cv-00645, Niazi v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 2:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Negar Niazi

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA