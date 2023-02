Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against HSBC Bank USA NA to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lee Litigation Group on behalf of Kelly Ni, who claims that she was retaliated against and did not receive a bonus after reporting gender discrimination claims to her manager and the human resources department. The case is 1:23-cv-01093, Ni v. HSBC Bank USA, N.A..

Banking & Financial Services

February 09, 2023, 6:02 AM