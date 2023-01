New Suit - Employment Class Action

HSBC Bank USA NA was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Lee Litigation Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as personal bankers and bank tellers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00309, Ni v. HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 14, 2023, 8:59 AM